Blues from Bangor headed to Memphis...Between Dead Stations.

They are a blues act from Bangor. I know what you're thinking, there's blues coming out of Bangor? Yes, there is indeed, and it's good.

Between Dead Stations is a three piece ensemble that can bring the soulful sounds of bar room blues to a wintery street in the hoary north of Maine. The three members, Jake Irish, James Morang & Tim Woitowitz, create their roadhouse sound sometimes just following the exposure of frontman Jake Irish's inner demons. He writes songs on stage, as they are playing. He taught himself to play the guitar and instead of learning licks from the best he's never played a cover. He just want's to write his own music. And he's doing it well. And the band he's assembled creates the feeling that it's more than just the three of them.

Between Dead Stations is headed to Memphis, let's hope they return.

