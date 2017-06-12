Blind group gets a look at Portland's Fire Museum

A group from the Maine chapter of the National Federation of The Blind got a special tour of the Portland Fire Museum.

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A group of visitors at the Portland Fire Museum experienced the city's history in a way curators had never seen.

Around 10 members from the Maine chapter of the National Federation of the Blind got the chance to tour the fire museum using the senses they have to experience the display. Museums do their best to preserve the artifacts in their possession, so touching isn't generally allowed. Michael Daicy, museum curator, made an exception for the group, which turned into a learning experience for the retired fire fighter with more than 30 years of experience.

"You could see that we were observing that that's their sense of having eyes," said Daicy.

President of the Maine chapter Walter Woitasek requested the tour for the group. Ever since an accident at 6-years-old caused his blindness, experiences at museums have been hard to find. The Portland tour gave him and other blind members of the community the opportunity to learn about Portland Fire Department's history.

"Great to have a chance to touch things and quite often you don't get an opportunity to look at things and of course if you're looking at things you have to touch them," said Woitasek.

To schedule a group tour of the fire museum click here. It will also be open to the public every Wednesday from July to October from 11 A.M.-2 P.M. with admission being $5 for adults and $2 for children.

© 2017 WCSH-TV