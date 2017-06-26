Bill Roorbach's latest book is a collection of short stories called "The Girl of the Lake."

Bill Roorbach has been called "a storyteller's storyteller" and Maine author Richard Russo said of one of his books, "It's been a long time since a writer's written so brilliantly about subjects as varied as pro football, dance, food and murder in the same book. My god it was fun."

Roorbach is out with a new book now, a collection of short stories called "The Girl of the Lake." It covers a wide array of genres, from adventure to romance, suspense to satire.

