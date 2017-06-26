Bill Roorbach has been called "a storyteller's storyteller" and Maine author Richard Russo said of one of his books, "It's been a long time since a writer's written so brilliantly about subjects as varied as pro football, dance, food and murder in the same book. My god it was fun."
Roorbach is out with a new book now, a collection of short stories called "The Girl of the Lake." It covers a wide array of genres, from adventure to romance, suspense to satire.
Bill at one of his upcoming events
