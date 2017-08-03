Beach 2 Beacon a special day for family from Westbrook

WESTBROOK, ME (NEWS CENTER) - The Beach to Beacon has become a real family affair for Christine Campbell.

She'll be running the race and her six children will be in either the actual race of the kids fun run. We spoke with Christine, her daughter McKenna and her friend Gwen about the 5-2-1-0 program, the beneficiary of this year's race, and what makes the Beach 2 Beacon so special.

For more information about the race and the 5-2-1-0 program and the Beach 2 Beacon, check out the following websites:

http://www.pamf.org/ynp/5210/

http://www.beach2beacon.org/

