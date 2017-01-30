Five students from the Baxter Academy for Technology and Science received the Thomas Cup this month. A competition at Thomas College that invites around 30 Maine teams to test their knowledge in five categories of technology.

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Five students from the Baxter Academy for Technology and Science in Portland received the Thomas Cup this month.

The students attended the 18 hour competition at Thomas College in December. They competed in five areas of technology including cyber defense, gaming, computer science, art and crime scene investigation. An hour before they left Portland a team member dropped out of the competition, but they were able to recruit someone just in time.

"Not the highest expectations so it was a pleasant surprise," said junior Julian Bernard.

The Thomas Cup is awarded to the winners during a full school assembly after the competition. Frank Appunn, Thomas College Professor, had the honors of handing Bernad and his team members Caleb Marston, Julian Bernard, Walter Bachman and Antonio Custodio with their trophy.

"Baxter is a special school to us because there is so much enthusiasm," said Appunn. "There's such diversity here and they come together, but this particular team was organized and put together. I understood that they even interviewed their team members."

The next Thomas Cup is scheduled for December 1-2.

