Baxter Academy students receive Thomas Cup
Five students from the Baxter Academy for Technology and Science received the Thomas Cup this month. A competition at Thomas College that invites around 30 Maine teams to test their knowledge in five categories of technology.
WCSH 7:50 PM. EST January 30, 2017
