Barry Clifford is the guy who discovered the only verified pirate wreck in the world

Krister Rollins, WCSH 7:14 PM. EDT May 25, 2017

Barry Clifford is an archaeological explorer. He discovered the only verified pirate shipwreck from the Golden Age of Piracy. Artifacts from that ship, called Wydah, are now on display at the Portland Science Center.

Clifford says the ship itself is an interesting story that may change how you view pirates. Wydah had been a slave ship before being commandeered by Samuel Bellamy, and it was perfectly legal for the crew to ship and sell humans. After Bellamy took over, the ship operated as a democracy and a large part of the crew was former slaves.

