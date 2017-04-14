Band forms at Tophsam retirement community

Nine residents at Highland Green in Topsham formed the band Off Their Rocker and have been performing for the last year.

TOPSHAM, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A band made up of senior citizens is rocking the streets of their Topsham retirement community.

Off Their Rockers formed a year ago at Highland Green in Topsham after resident Barbara Combs decided she wanted to put one together. She found nine members within the retirement community to commit to rehearsing doo-wop, folk and country music.

"I love it, it's been great fun," said Combs. "I've done a lot of singing, but not lead singing and not singing in a band so this has been absolutely wonderful."

The band came at the right time for Combs who underwent treatments for breast cancer at the same time Off Their Rockers was finding their groove. Music became both a hobby and a distraction.

"I don't know what I would have done if I didn't have the band to rehearse and help get my mind off stuff," said Combs.

The first home was built at Highland Green 14 years ago. Now there are roughly 200 homes. The chances of meeting everyone around the neighborhood are small. Becoming friends even smaller.

"Probably knew them, we just didn't have the opportunity to interact with them as much as we do and I feel that we are the beneficiaries of that," said bass player Les Borodinsky.

Off Their Rockers next performance will be April 26th from 1-3 pm at the Gelato Fiasco Scoop-A-Thon in Brunswick.

