Balance...it's a good thing, especially in your diet

(NEWS CENTER) - Keeping a balanced diet is something most of us struggle with. Thankfully, Anne-Marie Davee is here to help.

Anne-Marie is a nutrition instructor at the University of New England. She took over the 207 kitchen and whipped up three simple and healthy recipes that includes your fruits, veggies, grains, and protein. Enjoy!

Grilled Zucchini or Summer Squash

Serves 4-6



Ingredients:

2 zucchini squash

2 teaspoons olive oil

½ teaspoon garlic powder



Directions:

1. Cut lengthwise into ½” slices.

2. Brush lightly with olive oil.

3. Sprinkle with garlic powder.

4. Grill 3-5 minutes per side over medium heat.

Easy Cucumber Salad

Servings 6

Serving size: ¾ cup

Ingredients:

2 medium cucumbers

1 medium yellow onion

1 teaspoon salt

1/3 cup white distilled vinegar

1 Tablespoon sugar

1 Tablespoon fresh chives



Directions:

1. Rinse and dry cucumbers. Then cut off the tip of each cucumber. Place a colander over a bowl that is large enough to catch liquid from the cucumber. Slice cucumbers in thin sheets. Allow liquid to drain into the bowl. Thinly slice onion and place in the colander with cucumbers. Spring with salt. Toss to coat and refrigerate for one hour to allow liquid from the cucumbers and onions to drain into the bowl.

2. Discard the liquid. Transfer cucumbers and onions to a serving bowl and add vinegar and sugar. Stir and return to the refrigerator for one hour. When ready to serve, toss and sprinkle with chives.

3. This salad is best served on the same day. Leftovers can be kept in the refrigerator for up to 3 days.

Tomato Broccoli Pasta Salad

Yield: 6 cups



Ingredients:

4 cups cooked whole wheat rotini noodles

2 cups chopped cherry tomatoes

1 cup broccoli florets

¼ cup black olives

2 teaspoons dried Italian herbs

2 Tablespoons grated parmesan cheese

8 ounces low fat (Lite) Italian salad dressing



Directions:

Combine the cooked noodles, tomatoes, broccoli and black olives together in a large salad bowl.

Add the herbs, cheese and salad dressing.

Stir together and refrigerate until ready to serve,

Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.

