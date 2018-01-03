Bacon Cinnamon Bunns

1 frozen bread dough thawed rolled flat brush with melted butter and sprinkled liberally with cinnamon and a cup of brown sugar.

Roll it up and slice 1&1/2” slices let rest on floured board,,,

Take a cast iron spider-skillet that’s oven proof an melt 1/2 stick butter add 1 cup chopped crispy bacon and cup of chopped walnuts sauté and add 3/4 cup maple syrup turn off pan and place cinnamon buns loosely in skillet.

Bake at 350 * 20-25 mins golden brown invert all that gooey goodness on a plate !!

