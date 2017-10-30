Awaken the spirits through these Halloween-themed cocktails

Halloween-themed cocktails

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- When Andrew Volk and his wife Briana opened Hunt and Alpine in the Old Port, they worked hard on their list of cocktails.

That list has changed and expanded over the years, and has now stemmed into their newest Portland bar, Little Giant.

We tapped into Andrews knowledge and asked him to make us three Halloween-themed cocktails.

Black Cat



1 oz Allen’s Coffee Brandy

1 oz Cynar

1 oz New England Distilling Gunpowder Rye



Add eyeball ice cube, stir.



Makes 1 drink.





Poisoned Fruit



1 oz Privateer Silver Rum

3/4 oz Disaronno

2 oz Apple Cider



Add ice, shake quickly and dump back into a rocks glass. Garnish with apple fan



Makes 1 drink.





Blood Red Punch



8 oz gin

6 oz Campari

6 oz fresh lemon juice

6 oz simple syrup



Place all ingredients into a punch bowl, fill with ice and top with 10 ounces soda water.



Makes 12 drinks.

