Auburn manufacturing base for firefighter boots

AUBURN, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Decades ago, Lewiston was a booming city for manufacturing; its old mills once filled with machines and workers who were sewing, building, creating.

One by one, many of those manufacturing jobs disappeared. This is the story of one local company that learned to adapt, survive, and now thrive in the world of public safety.

Falcon Performance Footwear once took up a large part of the Continental Mill in Lewiston.

"In 1963 we started out making kids shoes," said Roland Landry, who started working in the mill, then eventually took ownership of Falcon. "Then we got into other niches like waterproof men's boots for Timberland and LL Bean."

It was a market, though, that was ever-changing. Falcon rolled with the punches and downsized, moving to a space in Auburn.

Then, it rebranded. "We sold our shares to Globe," said Landry, who now works at Plant Manager for Globe Footwear.

The same building, many of the same workers, just a different name, and a new line of footwear; this time, for firefighters.

"Globe doesn't do anything to be a 'me too' company," said Landry. "Globe is the creator of fire suits, so they wanted something very unique."

That's what Landry and his crew offered. Many of the designs were created in Auburn, and are sold to fire departments throughout the world, and branches of the military.

It hasn't been easy to convince the corporate world that production in Maine was the best option, so this crew has worked hard and changed rapidly.

"We had a fire two or three years ago here in our dust collector," said Landry. "We evacuated and Auburn Fire Department gets here and guess what they got on? Our footwear and mostly all Globe turnout gear. So that makes us feel great. When Our employees see them in the Hannaford shopping center they say, 'Those are our boots, I made those!'"

