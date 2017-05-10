Astronaut and Caribou native Jessica Meir

Jessica Meir is an astronaut who is originally from Caribou. Photograph: James Blair/NASA

Mainers are a little spoiled when it comes to role models in the field of space exploration. Out of the 44 astronauts currently working at NASA, two are from Maine.

Chris Cassidy, who's from York, is the chief of the astronaut office. He's been to space twice. Jessica Meir of Caribou is newer to NASA, and she is awaiting her first assignment at the International Space Station. We spoke to Meir when she was visiting Oxford Hills Middle School as a part of Space Day.

She told us about deciding at age 5 that she wanted to be an astronaut, and about her other fulfilling career as a biologist.

