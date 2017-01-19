"Arsenic & Old Lace" at the Portland Stage Company

Ross Cowan, Maureen Butler (C) and Cristine McMurdo-Wallis are on stage in the Portland Stage Company production of 'Arsenic and Old Lace."

"Arsenic and Old Lace" is a classic black comedy and it is on stage at the Portland Stage Company.

It's the story of a crazy family in New York with some... homicidal tendencies. A pair of aunts keeps poisoning lonely old men. Their nephew comes to visit and has to decide whether he even wants to introduce his fiance to the family.

It's a hoot! The show runs from January 24th to February 29th.

And there will be a staged reading of some works by Maine Crime Writers on January 30th.

