"Arsenic & Old Lace" at the Portland Stage Company

"Arsenic and Old Lace" is a classic black comedy and it is on stage at the Portland Stage Company.
It's the story of a crazy family in New York with some... homicidal tendencies. A pair of aunts keeps poisoning lonely old men. Their nephew comes to visit and has to decide whether he even wants to introduce his fiance to the family.
It's a hoot! The show runs from January 24th to February 29th.
And there will be a staged reading of some works by Maine Crime Writers on January 30th.
Copyright 2016 WCSH
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs