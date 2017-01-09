Aquaculture project brings steelhead trout to NH

The University of New Hampshire and New Hampshire Sea Grant have partnered together to bring the Steelhead Trout to New Hampshire's shores, markets and restaurants.

NEW CASTLE, New Hampshire (NEWS CENTER) -- The fishing industry can be a gamble relying on good weather, good prices and a lot of swimming activity underneath the boat. The University of New Hampshire and New Hampshire Sea Grant have taken matters into their own hands.

They've partnered together as part of an aquaculture project that's raising steelhead trout 500 yards off the shores of New Castle, New Hampshire. Two nets with around 350 fish in each are on a floating platform that aquaculture specialist Michael Chambers and his crew check on daily to feed the trout and catch around 30 fish at a time.

"Developed technologies to raise cod, haddock, and halibut. Those fish were very slow growing, so we've come back to this species which is much faster. We can put in a cage at eight inches in the spring and seven months later we can have them at four to five pounds as you see today," said Chambers.

The full grown fish that are caught go to market where they are offered at retail for around $16.00 a pound. Restaurants like Black Trumpet Bistro in Portsmouth, New Hampshire get them for a wholesale price. Evan Mallett, owner of the Black Trumpet, says the fish brings a flavor to the menu that customers love.

"It has a better flavor than you would find in a fresh water fish like a rainbow trout, same species actually, but it under goes a different flavor standpoint once it's raised in salt water," said Mallett.

The steelhead trout have been at the floating platform since June and will be harvested for another two to three weeks.

