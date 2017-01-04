An impressive revitalization effort is underway in Waterville

Plans for a proposed revitalization in the town of Waterville. Some $20 million has been pledged to the efforts so far.

The mill towns of Maine have been dealt a tough hand.

In the last few years, mills have closed in Madison, Old Town, Lincoln, Bucksport and Millinocket. And that's just some of the bad news.

But in one mill city, where the hard times came decades ago, something big is happening for the better.

Colby College, which has been based in Waterville for more than 200 years, and the Alfond Foundation, one of the state's biggest players in charitable giving, are each donating $10 million to a revitalization effort to bring new life to the downtown.

