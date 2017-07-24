Amanda Hill and Rob Nesbitt take their victory lap

YARMOUTH, ME (NEWS CENTER) - The pressure was on Rob Nesbitt and Amanda Hill in this year's celebrity shucking contest, and they came through in the clutch.

When the knives were set down and the clam bellies were counted, Team NEWS CENTER came out on top with an amazing 24 clams shucked. Our friends from WGME finished second with 18.

We were able to catch up with Rob and Amanda for an exclusive interview and asked them whether the gravity of the enormous victory had finally set it.

© 2017 WCSH-TV