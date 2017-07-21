WCSH
Amanda Hill and Rob Nesbitt prepare to defend their clam shucking crown

Ted Varipatis, WCSH 7:32 PM. EDT July 21, 2017

PORTLAND, ME (NEWS CENTER) - Journalists are born competitive. They don't like getting beaten on stories or being topped in the ratings.

But you know what they really can't stand? Losing celebrity clam shucking contests. That's why Amanda Hill and Rob Nesbitt decided to sneak in some last second training to hone their shucking skills. Thanks to the good folks at Eventide for giving them the inside scoop.

