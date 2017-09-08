All Night Strut wraps with shows this weekend at Portland Stage

PORTLAND, Maine - (NEWS CENTER) For the second year in a row, Portland Stage and the Maine State Music Theater are teaming up in the production of a show.

It's called All Night Strut, and the run wraps up this weekend with shows on Saturday and Sunday. We talked to Missy Dowse and Kirk Dale Clark, two of the stars of the production. Clark is the artistic director at Maine State Music Theater, but in All Night Strut he gets to show off his talents not just behind the scenes, but also on stage.

© 2017 WCSH-TV