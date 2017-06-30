All breed dog agility trial attracts hundreds

More than 200 handlers showed up with their dogs at the only AKC sanctioned all breed agility trial in Maine.

SCARBOROUGH, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Guests often pull into Wassamki Springs Campground in Scarborough with four legged friends, but more than 200 in one weekend is a stretch.

Around 220 handlers and their dogs signed up for the three day all breed agility trial held at the campground. It's the most concentration and precision you'll find during the seconds it takes dogs to run through the course. Lisa Maloney traveled with her Jack Russell Terrier, Emily, from Massachusetts to attend.

"She's using her brain and her energy, but the main reason she does it is for the treats," said Maloney. "At the end she'll go faster and faster so she can get to the finished jump and get her treat."

The trial is the only AKC sanctioned all breed trial held in Maine. The Collie Club of Maine organizes the event, but you'll find all breeds, big and small, navigating the jumps, ramps and tunnels in an effort to finish in the fastest time.

"Look what our dogs do for us," said chair of the club Jeanette Wheeler. "They love it, but they're doing this to please us and it's wonderful to see dog and handler together."

Handlers traveled from as far as New York to compete. Many of them working to qualify their dogs for the AKC Agility Invitationa l held December 15-17 in Orlando, Florida.

