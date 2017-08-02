Alaina Marie Bags

Whether designing bags, or shoes there's no telling what Alaina Harris will construct next from the material used to make lobster bait bags.

SCARBOROUGH, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- There's an industry in Maine for recycling products and turning them into a business opportunity. That's what Alaina Harris has done with her business Alaina Marie.

The business started in 2013 when Harris constructed her first hand bag using the same marine-grade material used to make lobster bait bags. Four years later she's designing clutches, wallets, wristlets, totes and bags from the colorful material.

"Starting this business I never thought it would get to this point, but now that it is from day one a big passion of mine has been the process," said Harris. "I love production and I love making things with my hands."

Harris and three other employees work at the Scarborough production space to construct Alaina Marie accessories. The finished bags then go to the Alaina Marie store on Fore Street in Portland's Old Port. A retail location that's turned into some big commercial opportunities for the Maine designer.

"We get so many tourists and you never know who's going to walk in the door and two summers ago the creative director of Keds walked in and she started talking to me about interest in working together on a collection of shoes," said Harris.

That shoe launched in May and sold out quickly. It wasn't what the art and entrepreneurship major had in mind when she first started college. From maritime inspired bags to national footwear, Harris has taken every opportunity that's come her way and sewn with it.

You can find Alaina Marie products online, by clicking here. You can also visit their store at 332 Fore Street in Portland open daily from 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. daily.

© 2017 WCSH-TV