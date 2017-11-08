Aimsel Ponti Shares Some Live Music Ideas

Aimsel on 207: Tuesday, Nov. 7 LIVE

SHOW # 1

Carbon Leaf.

Friday, November 10th at Port City Music Hall

Show info:

Carbon Leaf’s debut album came out in 1995, and a dozen have followed. Here’s a chance to see the Richmond, Virgina, act known for a signature fusion of alt-country, indie rock and Celtic music. They’ve got a fresh batch of songs to share during their show, and you’ll hear acoustic and electric guitars, mandolin, fiddle, bass, drums, cello, banjo, pennywhistle, pedal steel, accordion and a whole mess of harmonies from the band’s four members.

Here's one of their most well known songs “Life Less Ordinary”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mCE_mKGVVmU

SHOW # 2

Alasdair Fraser and Natalie Haas

Friday, Nov. 10th at Stone Mountain Arts Center in Brownfield

Show info: http://stonemountainartscenter.com/ArtsCenter/Alasdair-Fraser.html

AND Sunday, Nov. 12 at Chocolate Church in Bath

Show info: https://www.chocolatechurcharts.org/2017-2018-events-data/2017/9/9/cig-celtic-lslyf

The musical partnership between consummate performer Alasdair Fraser, "the Michael Jordan of Scottish fiddling", and brilliant Californian cellist Natalie Haas spans the full spectrum between intimate chamber music and ecstatic dance energy. Over the last 18 years of creating a buzz at festivals and concert halls across the world, they have truly set the standard for fiddle and cello in traditional music. They continue to thrill audiences internationally with their virtuosic playing, their near-telepathic understanding and the joyful spontaneity and sheer physical presence of their music. New album is called “Ports of Call”

Here's a clip of them performing:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ct5s0HC84ts

SHOW #3

The Lone Bellow with The Wild Reeds

Tuesday, Nov. 14th at State Theatre

Show info: https://www.statetheatreportland.com/event/1506475-lone-bellow-portland/

Indie-folk act The Lone Bellow is on the road in support of its new album “Walk Into A Storm,” and the tour makes a Tuesday night stop in Portland. This band’s 2012 self-titled album and 2015’s “Then Came the Morning” are both critically acclaimed, and this is the third. Be sure to arrive on time so as not to miss the opening act, another outstanding indie-folk group, The Wild Reeds. They’re a California quintet fronted by Kinsey Lee, Sharon Silva and Mackenzie Howe, who trade off lead vocal duties and all play acoustic and electric instruments.

Here's “Time’s Always Leaving”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AeG3WqSzrm0

SHOW # 4

Emily Saliers

Thursday, Nov 16th at Stone Mountain Arts Center in Brownfield

Show info: http://stonemountainartscenter.com/ArtsCenter/Emily-Saliers.html

AND Friday, Nov. 17 at the Strand in Rockland

Show info: http://rocklandstrand.com/event/emily-saliers

Emily Saliers is one half of Indigo Girls and she’s just released her first solo album called “Murmuration Nation”

SHOW #5

St. Vincent

Friday, Dec. 1st at the State Theatre in Portland. Fear the Future tour.

Show info: https://www.statetheatreportland.com/event/1510918-st-vincent-fear-future-portland/

New album is called “MASSEDUCTION”

She is one of the most innovative, creative musicians out there. This new album might be her best. Edgy, passionate, all over the musical map. Futuristic. Amazing! St. Vincent, aka Annie Clark, will surely put on an over the top, musically exhilarating show. She’s also a phenomenal guitarist.

Here she is performing “Los Ageless” on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jz2EbH3xO_8

