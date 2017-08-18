Adult beagles need help finding homes because of 'puppy love'

SACO, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Four dogs waiting for adoption in Maine aren't getting the interest they deserve.
The adult beagles arrived at Helping Paws Rescue seven weeks ago from rescue situations in Mississippi. So far the system hasn't exactly worked in their favor because of younger puppies that are claimed for adoption as fast as they come in according to volunteer Melissa Palumbo.
"A puppy litter came in right behind them and then another puppy litter came in right behind that, so we haven't really had a lot of interest in the adult dogs because everybody likes the puppies," said Palumbo.
Palumbo is currently fostering five year old Kaitlynn. What she lacks in speed, she makes up for in friendliness.
"She likes everybody," said Palumbo. "She likes kids, she likes dogs, she likes everyone who's come to visit."
© 2017 WCSH-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs