Musician Richard Thompson shows off an in-progress work in the Westbrook Performing Arts Center

Richard Thompson is one of those musicians who is not a household name but who is widely admired by other musicians.

His songs have been covered by the likes of Bonnie Raitt and Elvis Costello, and Rolling Stone named Thompson one of the twenty greatest guitarists.

He's now celebrating 50 years in the music biz.

