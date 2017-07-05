WCSH
Close

A visit from EVeryman

Krister Rollins, WCSH 8:04 PM. EDT July 05, 2017

Evan Shafran is an entertainer from Maine who is now living and working in Los Angeles. He primarily raps but he has also recently started a foundation to help kids experience arts.

The foundation, called the Little Giant Acorn Foundation, is partly a tribute to his dear friend who died in a car crash.

Shafran's goal is to provide free experiences for kids in the arts: acting, singing, dancing, that kind of stuff.

© 2017 WCSH-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories