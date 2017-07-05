A visit from EVeryman

Evan Shafran is an entertainer from Maine. Here he raps in the 207 studio.

Evan Shafran is an entertainer from Maine who is now living and working in Los Angeles. He primarily raps but he has also recently started a foundation to help kids experience arts.

The foundation, called the Little Giant Acorn Foundation, is partly a tribute to his dear friend who died in a car crash.

Shafran's goal is to provide free experiences for kids in the arts: acting, singing, dancing, that kind of stuff.

