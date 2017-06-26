A versatile shortcake recipe - Tim Labonte

Tim Labonte from Eve's at the Garden in Portland shares his recipe for a stonefruit shortcake that you can easily adapt for different fruits as they come into season.
For the scones
● 3 cups all purpose flour
● 1/2 cup sugar
● 1 TBL baking powder
● + pinch of salt
● 8 oz cold butter cut into small 1/4” pieces
● Zest & juice of 2 lemons
● 6 sprigs chopped thyme
● 1 egg
● 1/4 cup milk
● 1/4 cup sour cream
Method
1. Mix together dry ingredients, cut in butter and add wet ingredients, knead until ingredients are well incorporated.
2. On a lightly floured surface roll dough into a long rectangle, about 12”x 6”x1.5”, cut dough in half lengthwise, then cut each strip into 4 squares, then each square into a triangle.
3. Place triangles on a nonstick sheet pan
4. Bake @ 400 for 15 minutes, or until scones are golden brown. Allow scones to cool to room temperature before serving
For the stone fruit mix
● 3 large ripe peaches, seeded and cut into wedges
● 4 ripe apricots, seeded and cut into wedges
● 2 oz peach schnapps, optional
● 2 Tbl powdered sugar
● ½ cup heavy cream
● pinch of salt
Method
1. Mix wedges of stone fruit with peach schnapps.
2. Take 1/3 of the fortified stone fruit mix and place in a blender, add cream and powdered sugar, blend until smooth.
3. Add the blended stone fruit cream to the reserved fortified stone fruit, mix and chill before serving.
Whipped cream
● 1 c heavy cream
● 2 Tbl powdered sugar
● 1 tsp vanilla
Method
Combine ingredients, whip until soft peaks form.
To serve:
Cut scone in half sandwich roll style, place bottom half on appropriate plate, top with at least ¾ cup of the stone fruit mix, place top of scone on top. Garnish with a generous amount of whipped cream.
Chef Notes:
1. A scoop of ice cream is always a great addition.
2. This is a great day at the beach treat
