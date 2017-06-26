A versatile shortcake recipe - Tim Labonte

Tim Labonte from Eve's at the Garden in Portland shares his recipe for a stonefruit shortcake that you can easily adapt for different fruits as they come into season.

For the scones

● 3 cups all purpose flour

● 1/2 cup sugar

● 1 TBL baking powder

● + pinch of salt

● 8 oz cold butter cut into small 1/4” pieces

● Zest & juice of 2 lemons

● 6 sprigs chopped thyme

● 1 egg

● 1/4 cup milk

● 1/4 cup sour cream



Method

1. Mix together dry ingredients, cut in butter and add wet ingredients, knead until ingredients are well incorporated.

2. On a lightly floured surface roll dough into a long rectangle, about 12”x 6”x1.5”, cut dough in half lengthwise, then cut each strip into 4 squares, then each square into a triangle.

3. Place triangles on a nonstick sheet pan

4. Bake @ 400 for 15 minutes, or until scones are golden brown. Allow scones to cool to room temperature before serving

For the stone fruit mix

● 3 large ripe peaches, seeded and cut into wedges

● 4 ripe apricots, seeded and cut into wedges

● 2 oz peach schnapps, optional

● 2 Tbl powdered sugar

● ½ cup heavy cream

● pinch of salt

Method

1. Mix wedges of stone fruit with peach schnapps.

2. Take 1/3 of the fortified stone fruit mix and place in a blender, add cream and powdered sugar, blend until smooth.

3. Add the blended stone fruit cream to the reserved fortified stone fruit, mix and chill before serving.

Whipped cream

● 1 c heavy cream

● 2 Tbl powdered sugar

● 1 tsp vanilla

Method

Combine ingredients, whip until soft peaks form.

To serve:

Cut scone in half sandwich roll style, place bottom half on appropriate plate, top with at least ¾ cup of the stone fruit mix, place top of scone on top. Garnish with a generous amount of whipped cream.

Chef Notes:

1. A scoop of ice cream is always a great addition.

2. This is a great day at the beach treat

