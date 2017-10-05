A race to the finish at the Rangeley Regatta

Around 125 middle school students from Stratton, Kingfield, Strong, Phillips and Rangeley competed for first place in this year's Rangeley Regatta.

RANGELEY, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Middle schoolers from Rangeley, Kingfield, Strong, Phillips, and Stratton gathered on the shores of Rangeley Lake to compete at this year's Rangeley Regatta.

The Regatta's schedule included races with canoes, kayaks, row boats and a road race during the day. Around 125 students took part, including June Clark who won the Girls Rangeley Row Boat race for her Stratton team. A day of competition that also serves as a chance to participate with neighboring communities.

"It's very fun and all the schools get to gather together and it's very interesting how all the schools communicate and the day feels like we're all one big school," said Clark.

The regatta is organized by Bill Pierce with the Outdoor Sporting Heritage Museum and Rangeley Lakes Region Historical Society. This is the third year that he's lowered boats into Oquossoc Cove on Rangeley Lake. Getting kids to get out and enjoy the Maine outdoors isn't a problem in northern Franklin County.

"It's a spectacular place and these kids live here and now they're living here and breathing here and competing here and it's just a blast," said Pierce.

This year's winning team was Stratton for the second year in a row. This is the first year that the Regatta included a prep school competition with 24 participants taking part from Kents Hill School, Gould Academy and Hebron Academy. Hebron's team took home first place for that division.

