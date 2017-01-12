WCSH
Close
Closings Alert 15 closing alerts
Close

A musical visit from Unspoken

Krister Rollins, WCSH 8:37 PM. EST January 12, 2017

Unspoken has been on the top of charts in the genre of Positive Alternative music. Two of the band members are from Maine; one is from Surry, the other is from Blue Hill.

They came by 207 to chat and play a song.

Copyright 2016 WCSH


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories