A musical visit from Keelan Donovan

Keelan Donovan is an indie/pop/folk singer and songwriter. He's originally from Portland, now he travels the country in a van named Eeyore. Photo: Keelan Donovan's Facebook page.

Keelan Donovan is loving life right now.

He's a Mainer who moved to Nashville to chase his musical dreams. And he works hard at doing it. In 2015 and 2016, he performed more than 400 shows across 48 states and 4 different countries.

Now he's been signed by Big Yellow Dog Music. That means he gets to write songs every day and work with some of his biggest musical heroes.

And Donovan's music has been featured in TV shows and one upcoming movie.

