A lovely bouquet! Some wine suggestions for the Labor Day weekend

(NEWS CENTER) - Looking for something to bring to that neighbor's barbecue to class up the joint a bit? You can never go wrong with a bottle of wine.

Maia Gosselin and Pat Callaghan did some sampling in the 207, and there is much to choose from, whether it be a dry selection from France or a Pinot from California. Here are some of Maia's suggestions and if you'd like more information, just go to her website at www.sipwinemaine.com.

• Hecht Bannier Rose, Provence, France – dry, crisp, red fruit and spice

• Girasole Pinot Blanc, Mendocino, CA – fresh with notes of honeysuckle, melon and peach

• Love, Oregon Pinot Noir, Oregon – silky, cherry, spice and earth. Medium-bodied

• Flegenheimer Bros. Out of the Park Sparkling Shiraz – packed with black fruit flavors, blackberry, plum, cinnamon, clove – Bubbles & BBQ

© 2017 WCSH-TV