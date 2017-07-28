A Hull of a performance

(NEWS CENTER) - When Sierra Hull was 13, she was signed by Rounder Records. That's a pretty good indication that she was going to be a star in the music industry.

Now, she's the current mandolin player of the year and has just been nominated for female performer of the year by the International Bluegrass Awards.

She's is performing all over the northeast. For more information about Sierra and her music, check out her website at www.sierrahull.com

