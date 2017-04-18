A decade of Record Store Day

Brett Wickard (L) and Chris Brown sit in the 207 studio to talk about the 10th anniversary of Record Store Day, an international celebration of your humble neighborhood record store. The holiday is the brainchild of Chris Brown.

Brett Wickard (L) and Chris Brown from Bull Moose sit in the 207 studio to talk about the 10th anniversary of Record Store Day, an international celebration of your humble neighborhood record store. The holiday is the brainchild of Chris Brown.

The event features a bunch of cool, limited release stuff. Musicians print up special copies of their records, there are often books, tchotchkes, memorabilia and a bunch of otherwise unreleased things. Even some big name musicians love to take part.

Record Store Day is April 22nd.

