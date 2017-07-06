A conversation with Vito Marcello

Vito Marcello is the owner of Vito's Italian Bistro in North Conway. You will likely never meet a guy more passionate about Italian cooking.

Vito Marcello has cooked in the 207 kitchen many times and his passion for Italian cooking is infectious.

He got his start in the kitchen with his grandfather and father at their restaurant in Providence, RI. When he first started to learn at age 6 he was too young to reach the counter and his grandfather propped him up on a milk crate to teach him how to cut mushrooms.

He was hooked.

He started cooking on the line at age 15 and has been running the restaurant, now in North Conway, NH, for the last three decades.

