A burger made out of mushrooms? Yeah, we can do that.

Why make a burger out of mushrooms? Well, they actually taste really darn good! It could also earn a local chef and you a trip to New York.

Liquid Riot's entry called Spore Uproar is taking part in the James Beard Foundation's Blended Burger Project. Chef Josh Doria joins us Tuesday night on 207 to show us how to make it. There are numerous participants in this national program and in Maine, El El Frijoles is also participating.

People are encouraged to vote for their favorite at the following website: https://www.jamesbeard.org/blendedburgerproject/vote.

Voting ends on July 31st. The five chefs with the most online votes will win a trip to the historic James Beard House in New York City where they will showcase their blended burgers at an exclusive event in 2018. People who vote are also entered to win a trip to the event.



If you want to try to recipe for yourself, here you go!

Mushroom beef blend

5 oz assorted mushrooms (we use local north spore company)

11 oz local beef

2 cloves garlic minced

salt and pepper to taste



Grind mushrooms in food processor until fine texture, cook down with garlic and season with salt and pepper. Strain excess liquid through a sieve or china cap, add to ground beef and mix well by hand.



Green tomato and poblano pepper relish

12 large green tomatoes cored

1 large yellow onion diced

2 poblano peppers diced and seeded

1.5 tablespoons yellow mustard seed

1 tablespoon celery seed

2 cups apple cider vinegar

2 cups sugar

1 tablespoon kosher salt



Chop tomatoes, onion and poblano peppers either by hand or in small food processor into small chunks then combine all ingredients into saucepan and bring to boil. Lower heat and continue cooking until desired consistency, about 2 hours. Serve at room temp.



Mushroom spread

3.5 oz assorted mushrooms (again we use local north spore company!)

1 tablespoon liquid riot Biershnapps

1 sprig of picked thyme

1 clove garlic minced

2 table spoons unsweetened whipped cream



Grind mushrooms in small food processor until fine then add to pan with small amount of cooking oil over moderate heat. Add garlic and Biershnapps, cook out the booze, add the thyme and go back to the processor, making a nice smooth blend. Season with salt and pepper and then fold in the whipped cream to give a lighter texture.



Top burger with VT creamery goat cheese, arugula and pickled red onion and enjoy!

