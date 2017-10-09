You'll find 86-year-old Donald Farnham playing the piano in the lobby at Maine Medical Center once a week.

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- There's a piano in the lobby of Maine Medical Center (MMC) that's meant to put patients and visitors at ease. It's where you'll find Donald Farnham playing the keys every Thursday morning.

Farnham started playing piano when he was 14-years-old. He took the opportunity to volunteer his experience at MMC after discovering the hospital's lobby piano two years ago.

"My wife was in the hospital and I visited her and I came down and I see this notice over here," said Farnham about the volunteer sign on top of the hospital piano.

At 86, you'd be hard pressed to find someone with as much experience playing the keys as him. His love of music shines through the black Yamaha where you'll find onlookers like Paul Stickney, MMC customer service representative, stopping to enjoy the sounds that play at his work place.

"It's unique and very special," said Stickney. "So good for Maine Med for having this piano and getting in great people to play."

It's been a great way for Farnham to spend his free time, but you might be surprised to find out he doesn't have a lot of it. He also drives for Uber seven days a week and recently reached 9,000 rides. He's earned the right to enjoy a retirement relaxing at home, so why work as hard as he does? Because that's how you make new introductions.

"That's what I like," said Farnham. "When I can find music that people remember."

If you're interested in volunteering your time playing the piano at MMC, you can call 662-7272.

