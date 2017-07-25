WCSH
71 dishes you have to try if you're dining in Portland anytime soon.

Ted Varipatis, WCSH 6:04 PM. EDT July 25, 2017

PORTLAND, ME (NEWS CENTER) - Portland is quickly becoming the food mecca of the Northeast. But with so many restaurants in town, sometimes you don't know where to begin...until now.

Eat Drink Lucky is a daily email that's blasted out to subscribers. It suggests a daily tip on food, drink, and lifestyle news. A new website has wrapped those emails into a nice package, picking 71 must-try meals if you're in the Portland area.

If you want to take a look at all these amazing choices, head on over to www.eatdrinklucky.com and start salivating.

 

 

