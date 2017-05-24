16-year-old tennis player at the top of her game

Lana Mavor has won 50 of her last 55 tennis matches this year and is the top ranked 16-year-old player in Maine.

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- If you're going to dedicate yourself to a sport, you'd better be prepared to put in some real, hard work. A sixteen year old in Yarmouth practices her sport nearly 20 hours a week and still manages to keep her grades up.

Lana Mavor has had a tennis racket in her hand since she was five years old. She's now at the top of her game qualifying for national tournaments and ranking as the top 16-year-old female player in Maine. Last year she won 55 matches and lost five.

"I like that it's an individual sport, so like everything is dependent on you, so if you work hard you can reach what you want to reach," said Mavor.

Her love of tennis shows in her dedication to the sport. Mavor practices at the Racket and Fitness Center in Portland at least six days a week, three hours a day where she's coached by director of adult tennis, Dana Parziale. He has his job cut out for him when it comes to finding things to improve upon.

"Hard pressed to get competition around here, so the fact that she's winning a lot around the area with players who get more experience," said Parziale. "It says a lot about her hard work and dedication for sure."

Mavor may be an athlete, but she's also a high school sophomore with homework. Traditional school would never work with her schedule, so she enrolled at Maine Virtual Academy last year. An online public charter school that allows her to get her assignments done anywhere with an internet connection.

"It's being responsible herself for her own, because homework doesn't go away," said her mom Lesya Stasiv. "It's still there no matter what you're doing and you have to figure out when you're going to fit it in."

Mavor wants to play tennis for a division one college and is going to continue working on both her game and her grades in hopes of receiving full scholarship opportunities.

