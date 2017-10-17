11 year old Mainer hangs with the Hollywood elite

(NEWS CENTER) -When Daddy's Home 2 premieres in theaters across America next Month, a fresh young face from the town of York will be sharing the spotlight with some of Hollywood's biggest stars.

Milah Saravong is 11 and she landed a role in the movie that stars Wil Ferrell, Mark Wahlberg, John Lithgow, and Mel Gibson.

Milah says all the stars treated her well and she particularly bonded with Gibson who would tell jokes to all the child actors in the movie in between scenes. We spoke with Milah about her experience on the set of the movie and when she landed her first modeling role at the age of 3.

