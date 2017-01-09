$200,000 Grant for Bucksport for the former Verso Paper Mill project area

WASHINGTON, D.C.– Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has awarded the Eastern Maine Development Corporation $200,000 to support a development and implementation strategy in Bucksport for the former Verso Paper Mill project area, acceding to U.S. Senators Susan Collins and Angus King.

Brownfield Area-Wide Planning program awarded this funding to engage communities to help clean up old sites for economic development initiatives, according to the press release.

“The Brownfields Program has helped communities across Maine rebuild unused properties, and with the closing of Verso Paper Mill in 2014, this funding will help support the revitalization of the Bucksport region and bolster its economy,” Senators Collins and King said. “The grant will support a market study to evaluate new opportunities for the former mill space, which we hope will lead to a comprehensive strategy for economic development initiatives in the area.”



The funding will help revamp the 117-acre area, located along the Penobscot River, also contains vacant buildings that once housed a tannery and a steel mill.

The EPA's Brownfields Program assists states and local communities as they assess, safely clean up, and reuse Brownfield sites for economic development projects, said the press release.



