2 men plead guilty to drug-related killing in Augusta

Damike Davis (L) and Michael Sean McQuade (R) listen to Justice Daniel Billings during their pleas of guilty to a felony muder charge at Lincoln County Superior Court in Wiscasset. (Photo: Andy Molloy / Kennebec Journal)

WISCASSET, Maine (AP) - Two men have pleaded guilty to the robbery and murder of a man who was bound and beaten in an attempt to steal a drug stash in Augusta, Maine.

Damik Davis of New York and Michael McQuade of Augusta pleaded guilty Tuesday to robbery and felony murder under an agreement to testify against the remaining suspect, Aubrey Armstrong.

A fourth suspect killed himself in jail.

Details outlined in Lincoln County Superior Court indicate police officers arrived in November 2015 to signs of a struggle. They found the body Joseph Marceau with his hand and feet bound.

McQuade contends he didn't expect such violence and that Davis at one point tried to stop the attack. Armstrong fled to New York and was extradited to Maine, where he's awaiting trial.

