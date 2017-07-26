2 from N.Y. charged with murder of woman found dead in Cherryfield

State Police say a man and woman from New York City were arrested this morning in New York and charged in connection with the homicide last week in Cherryfield. Being held on fugitive from justice charges are 37 year old Carine Reeves and 19 year old Quaneysha Greeley. They were arrested by New York City Police on 141st Street in the Laurelton section of Queens about 8am. Both will be charged with murder when they are brought back to Maine . They are charged in connection with the death of 55 year old Sally Shaw whose body was found alongside Route 193 in Cherryfield last Wednesday. The Maine Attorney General’s Office authorized murder charges against the two earlier this week and four State Police detectives drove to New York early Tuesday morning to coordinate the arrests with NY authorities. Greeley is a former Lewiston resident. The two are being held at Queen’s Central Booking and will make their first court appearance Thursday at the Queen’s County Criminal Courthouse.



