2 charged in Maine homicide fight extradition from New York

L-R: Quaneysha Greeley (19), Carine Reeves (37)

CHERRYFIELD, Maine (AP) - Two people arrested in New York City and charged with murder in Maine are fighting extradition.



Thirty-seven-year-old Carine Reeves and 19-year-old Quaneysha Greeley refused to waive extradition at their arraignments in Queens County Criminal Court late Wednesday.



Both were held without bail in connection with the death of 55-year-old Sally Shaw. Her body was found July 19 alongside a road in Cherryfield.



State police are refusing to say how Shaw died, but her death has been classified as a homicide. Police say a car rented in her name was found crashed several miles away from her body.



It's not clear if Reeves and Greeley knew Shaw. They are due back in court in New York next month.

