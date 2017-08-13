19-year-old receives multiple charges after dirt bike chase with police

GORHAM, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - A 19-year-old riding a dirt bike received multiple charges on Sunday, August 13, after leading a police officer on a 10 mile chase, according to a press release from the Gorham Police Department.

Daryl W. Terry Jr. was riding his dirt bike on New Portland Road around 11:48 a.m. when Officer Dean Hannon asked him to pull over. The boy refused to do so, and began the 10 mile chase with the officer.

Terry Jr. lost control of his bike at the end and began to flee on foot. He was then apprehended by officers and taken into custody at the Cumberland County Jail.

Terry Jr. is begin charged with Eluding an Officer, Reckless Conduct, Refusing to Submit to Arrest, and Violating Conditions of Release.

