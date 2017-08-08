WCSH
Close

18-year-old dies in truck accident in Northfield

Beth McEvoy, WCSH 12:16 PM. EDT August 08, 2017

NORTHFIELD, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Police are investigating the death of an 18-year-old from Marshfield  after his truck crashed into a blueberry truck on Route 192 in Northfield.

Police say around 2:00 p.m. on Monday, August 7, Cameron Roberts, along with a 16 year-old passenger were driving in Northfield in a white Chevy pickup when it collided with a Cherryfield Foods Inc. truck hauling blueberries.

Officials say Roberts died at the scene.

The jaws of life were used to get the 16-year-old out of the truck and he was taken to a hospital in Bangor via helicopter.

The driver of the blueberry truck, Shawn Spraue, had only minor injuries and was taken to Down East Community Hospital. 

 

© 2017 WCSH-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories