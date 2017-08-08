18-year-old dies in truck accident in Northfield

NORTHFIELD, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Police are investigating the death of an 18-year-old from Marshfield after his truck crashed into a blueberry truck on Route 192 in Northfield.
Police say around 2:00 p.m. on Monday, August 7, Cameron Roberts, along with a 16 year-old passenger were driving in Northfield in a white Chevy pickup when it collided with a Cherryfield Foods Inc. truck hauling blueberries.
Officials say Roberts died at the scene.
The jaws of life were used to get the 16-year-old out of the truck and he was taken to a hospital in Bangor via helicopter.
The driver of the blueberry truck, Shawn Spraue, had only minor injuries and was taken to Down East Community Hospital.
