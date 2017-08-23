16-year-old Sanford teen killed in Acton dirt bike crash

The dirt bike Aric Davis was driving in Acton Tuesday night. Ctsy York County Sheriff's Dept.

ACTON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — The York County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal dirt bike accident that happened Tuesday night in Acton.

The dirt bike Aric Davis was driving in Acton Tuesday night. Ctsy York County Sheriff's Dept.

Sheriff William King Jr. says 16-year-old Aric Davis of Sanford was driving a dirt bike when it crashed into the side of a car on Route 109 in Acton.

King says Davis died at the scene.

King says Davis was driving a 2005 Kawasaki dirt bike south on Route 109 toward Shapleigh when he hit the side of a 2005 Jeep Cherokee as it was turning left into the Acton Trading Post. Ctsy York County Sheriff's Dept.

King says Davis was driving a 2005 Kawasaki dirt bike on Route 109 toward Shapleigh when he hit the side of a 2005 Jeep Cherokee as it was turning left into the Acton Trading Post.

The crash, that happened around 7:30 p.m., is being reconstructed by sheriff’s deputies.

© 2017 WCSH-TV