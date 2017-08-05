Close 15-year-old girl from Waterville has been found Chloe Teboe , WCSH 9:58 PM. EDT August 05, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST WATERVILLE, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - Waterville Police Department confirmed that the missing 15-year-old girl, Alexis West, has been found as of Saturday, August 5.Thank you to all who helped! © 2017 WCSH-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Good Samaritans help clean up after I-95 crash NEWS CENTER Video Forecast Embezzlement theft Dee's Diner 95 trailer wreck WCSH Breaking News Bicyclist hit by drunk driver speaks from hospital bed B2B mens winner NEWS CENTER Video Forecast Beach to Beacon - 20th Anniversary Pet Sematary home for sale More Stories MISSING: 15-year-old girl from Waterville Aug. 5, 2017, 9:35 p.m. 3 US Marines missing after aircraft crashes off Australia Aug. 5, 2017, 8:06 p.m. Veteran's daughter battles VA, gets results Aug. 5, 2017, 6:31 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs