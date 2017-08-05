WCSH
Close

15-year-old girl from Waterville has been found safe

Chloe Teboe , WCSH 10:00 PM. EDT August 05, 2017

WATERVILLE, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - Waterville Police Department confirmed that the missing 15-year-old girl, Alexis West, has been found safe as of Saturday, August 5.

Thank you to all who helped! 

 

© 2017 WCSH-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories