15 pedestrian deaths in 2017 spur Maine to gather data on safety

AP , WCSH 6:48 AM. EDT October 26, 2017

WINSLOW, Maine (AP) - The Maine Department of Transportation says it is spearheading a new project to make the roads safer for state residents who like to walk.

The Morning Sentinel reports 15 pedestrians have died from traffic-related causes so far this year.

On Wednesday, DOT program manager Patrick Adams held a forum in Winslow with the Bicycle Coalition of Maine in order to provide pedestrian safety tips.

Adams says it is the eighth such forum, and DOT plans to visit a total of 21 communities.

At these visits, officials are collecting information about community safety concerns, which they hope to turn into actionable safety plans for Maine residents.

