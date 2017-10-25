15 pedestrian deaths in 2017 spur Maine to gather data on safety

WINSLOW, Maine (AP) - The Maine Department of Transportation says it is spearheading a new project to make the roads safer for state residents who like to walk.
The Morning Sentinel reports 15 pedestrians have died from traffic-related causes so far this year.
On Wednesday, DOT program manager Patrick Adams held a forum in Winslow with the Bicycle Coalition of Maine in order to provide pedestrian safety tips.
Adams says it is the eighth such forum, and DOT plans to visit a total of 21 communities.
At these visits, officials are collecting information about community safety concerns, which they hope to turn into actionable safety plans for Maine residents.
© 2017 WCSH-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs