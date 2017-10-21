14th Annual OgunquitFest draws crowd to celebrate the Fall season

OGUNQUIT, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Fall is in the air, and people from all over came together today for the OgunquitFest to celebrate the Fall season.

Some activities included pumpkin decorating for all ages as well as story time for the kids and a whoopie pie eating contest.

"This is the best time of year in New England. We love the pumpkins and leaves." Said Shannon Earley, a parent who experienced the OgunquitFest for the first time with her family this year.

The Festival continues through Sunday October 22nd. For more information you can visit their website at https://chamber.ogunquit.org/events/details/ogunquitfest-14th-annual-1637.

