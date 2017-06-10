NEWS CENTER Peacock (Photo: NEWS CENTER)

FORT FAIRFIELD, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The Maine Warden Service reported Saturday evening that a14-year-old Fort Fairfield boy drowned while swimming in the Aroostook River in Fort Fairfield.

Wardens say the teen was swimming with three friends near the confluence of Hockenhull Brook when he began having trouble swimming. One of his friends unsuccessfully tried to help him while the others called 911.

Wardens say the teen went under water and never resurfaced.

When a warden arrived on scene, he jumped into the river and began searching for the boy. The Warden found the teen in about ten feet of water, approximately 45 minutes after the incident.

The teen was brought to shore where life-saving measures were unsuccessful at reviving him.

The Maine Warden Service reminds people that water conditions continue to be cold, high and dangerous. Everyone is reminded to wear life jackets while recreating on or in the water.

